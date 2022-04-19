Blackstone to buy American Campus Communities in $12.8 bln deal - WSJ
April 19 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackstone Inc BX.N has agreed to buy student-housing owner American Campus Communities Inc for about $12.8 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. (https://on.wsj.com/3EsXV8P)
The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
