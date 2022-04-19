Markets
ACC

Blackstone To Buy American Campus Communities In $12.8 Bln Deal : Report

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) agreed to buy the U.S. student-housing owner American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) in a deal that values the company at about $12.8 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the Journal, Blackstone plans to pay $65.47 per share for American Campus Communities. The price represents a 13.7% premium over the stock's price at the end of Monday's trading session.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, ACC was trading at $65.05 up $7.47 or 12.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACC BX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular