April 19 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N, the world's biggest alternative asset manger, has agreed to buy American Campus Communities Inc ACC.N for $12.8 billion including debt, the student housing company said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

