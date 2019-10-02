Blackstone To Buy 65% Controlling Interest In Great Wolf Resorts - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX, an affiliate of Blackstone (BX), announced Wednesday that it is acquiring a 65% controlling interest in Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. from Centerbridge Partners, L.P., its existing owner.

Great Wolf is a leading owner and operator of family-oriented entertainment resorts, with 18 resorts around the country.

As part of the transaction, Blackstone and Centerbridge will form a new $2.9 billion joint venture to own the Company.

