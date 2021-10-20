Markets
BX

Blackstone To Acquire Majority Stake In SPANX At Valuation Of $1.2 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SPANX Inc., womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, announced an agreement for a majority investment from funds managed by Blackstone.

Blackstone has agreed to buy a majority stake in SPANX at a valuation of $1.2 billion - with Blakely maintaining a significant equity stake in the business.

Blakely, along with SPANX's existing senior management team, will continue to oversee daily operations, and at closing, Blakely will become the Executive Chairwoman.

Blackstone said it will make its investment in SPANX through its Blackstone Growth (BXG) and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular