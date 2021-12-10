Markets
BX

Blackstone To Acquire GIC's 49% JV Interest In Dexus Australian Logistics Trust

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dexus said Blackstone's Core+ Real Estate strategy in Asia has signed a binding agreement to acquire GIC's 49% joint venture interest in the Dexus Australian Logistics Trust. The transaction was a result of an unsolicited proposal by Blackstone. The existing management arrangements for the Dexus Australian Logistics Trust remains unchanged.

Blackstone's Core+ strategies focus on logistics, residential, office, life science office, and retail assets in global gateway cities.

Darren Steinberg, Dexus CEO, said: "This new relationship provides a stable long-term source of capital to invest alongside us."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular