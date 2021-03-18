Blackstone To Acquire DESOTEC From EQT

Markets
(RTTNews) - Blackstone (BX) said that it agreed to acquire DESOTEC, a leading European environmental service company, from EQT.

Based in Roeselare, Belgium, DESOTEC's mission is to help protect the planet through circular filtration solutions, enabling clean water, air, and soil. The Company was founded in 1990 and is focusing on mobile purification solutions mainly based on activated carbon technology.

DESOTEC's mobile filters enable its customers to comply with environmental regulations and sustainability requirements, through its closed-loop, "Filtration-as-a-Service" rental solution.

