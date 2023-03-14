US Markets
Blackstone to acquire Cvent in deal valued at $4.6 bln

March 14, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Cvent Holding Corp CVT.O said on Tuesday buyout firm Blackstone Inc BX.N would purchase the U.S. software provider that facilitates in-person and virtual meetings in a deal valued at $4.6 billion.

Cvent said its shareholders would receive $8.50 per share, adding that a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will be a significant minority investor.

The offer price represents a premium of about 29% from Jan. 30, before media reports of a potential deal surfaced.

Reuters had previously reported that Cvent was exploring a sale of the company.

