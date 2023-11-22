News & Insights

Markets
BX

Blackstone To Acquire Civica For Undisclosed Financial Terms

November 22, 2023 — 06:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alternative asset manager Blackstone, Inc. (BX) announced Wednesday that private equity funds managed by its affiliates have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire software company Civica, from private markets firm Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients.

The Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.