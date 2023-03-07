US Markets
Blackstone-Thomson Reuters launch sale of $2 bln LSE Group stake

March 07, 2023 — 01:39 pm EST

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - An investor consortium including Blackstone BX.N and Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, the parent company of Reuters News, is selling 1.7 billion pounds ($2.01 billion) worth of shares in the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L to trim its joint stake.

The transaction follows the publication of LSEG's 2022 earnings last week, which showed an increase in total income to 7.74 billion pounds from 6.54 billion pounds the year prior, beating analysts expectations.

Separately, the bourse operator plans to buy back up to 750 million pounds of stock from the Blackstone-Thomson Reuters consortium by April 2024.

U.S. technology giant Microsoft MSFT.O previously agreed to purchase a 4% stake from the consortium as part of a wider strategic partnership with LSEG in December.

Blackstone and Thomson Reuters have been shareholders in LSEG since they sold financial data provider Refinitiv to the UK group in 2021, in a landmark deal valued at $27 billion.

Following the latest stake sale, the consortium will not be able to offload any further shares for a 90-day period, according to a bank term sheet.

Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators on the transaction, with Blackstone's own capital markets unit acting as co-lead manager.

($1 = 0.8437 pounds)

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Howard Goller)

