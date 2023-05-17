News & Insights

US Markets
BX

Blackstone, Thomson Reuters consortium sells $3.4 bln LSEG shares at discount

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

May 17, 2023 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds shares, pricing, background and details on consortium's stake in LSEG

May 17 (Reuters) - An investor consortium including U.S. buyout firm Blackstone BX.N and Thomson Reuters TRI.TO sold 33 million shares in the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L worth about 2.7 billion pounds ($3.41 billion), a bookrunner said on Wednesday.

The placing of shares, which was upsized from 28 million, was at a price of 8,050 pence per share, a discount of about 5% to LSEG's last closing price.

Shares in LSEG fell as much as 5.1% at 8038 pence in early trading.

The stock sale follows an earlier sale of more than $2 billion shares in March by Blackstone and Thomson Reuters, which became LSEG shareholders when they sold financial data firm Refinitiv to the bourse operator in 2021.

"The balance of approximately 5.1 million voting ordinary shares owned indirectly by Blackstone and Thomson Reuters not sold in the Placing or the Retail Offer are subject to a 90 day lock-up," said Barclays, one of the investment banks running the sale.

Thomson Reuters is the owner of Reuters News.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX
TRI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.