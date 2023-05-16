News & Insights

Blackstone, Thomson Reuters consortium looks to sell further $3 bln LSEG shares

May 16, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - An investor consortium including U.S. buyout firm Blackstone BX.N and Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, the publisher of Reuters News, is looking to sell around $3 billion worth of shares in the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L, according to a bookrunner message on Tuesday.

The accelerated stock offering, unveiled after the market close, includes some 28 million shares representing a voting interest of approximately 5.5% in the group.

