Blackstone, Thomson Reuters consortium looks to sell further $3 bln LSEG shares

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - An investor consortium including U.S. buyout firm Blackstone BX.N and Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, the publisher of Reuters News, is looking to sell around $3 billion worth of shares in the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L, according to a bookrunner message on Tuesday.

The accelerated stock offering, unveiled after the market close, includes some 28 million shares representing a voting interest of approximately 5.5% in the group.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London; Editing by Jan Harvey)

