Blackstone-Thomson Reuters consortium launches sale of $2 bln LSEG stake

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - A consortium of Blackstone BX.N and Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, the publisher of Reuters News, on Tuesday launched a sale of 23 million shares in the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The shareholders, which maintain a stake in LSEG after selling data provider Refinitiv to the UK bourse operator, are looking to raise in the region of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.01 billion)through the sale.

($1 = 0.8437 pounds)

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.