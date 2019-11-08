US Markets

Blackstone takes majority stake in "Bumble" parent, values firm at about $3 bln

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Blackstone Group Inc is taking a majority stake in MagicLab, the parent company of dating app "Bumble" and "Badoo", valuing the company at about $3 billion, the private equity firm said in a statement on Friday.

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N is taking a majority stake in MagicLab, the parent company of dating app "Bumble" and "Badoo", valuing the company at about $3 billion, the private equity firm said in a statement on Friday.

Following the deal, Andrey Andreev who is the founder of MagicLab, will sell his stake and be replaced as chief executive officer by Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble's present CEO.

Bumble began in 2014 as a dating platform for women to start discussions with potential male partners and competes with Match Group Inc's MTCH.O Tinder and Facebook's FB.O dating service.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular