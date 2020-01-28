Blackstone sweetens bid to buy Unizo to 5,600 yen per share -source

US Markets

Blackstone sweetens bid to buy Unizo to 5,600 yen per share

Reuters
REUTERS/JUNKO FUJITA

Blackstone Group on Tuesday sweetened its proposed offer to buy Unizo Holdings to 5,600 yen a share, challenging a bid by Lone Star, whose 5,100 yen offer was supported by the Japanese hotel chain, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said.

