Blackstone sweetens bid to buy Unizo to 5,600 yen per share -source

Blackstone Group on Tuesday sweetened its proposed offer to buy Unizo Holdings to 5,600 yen a share, challenging a bid by Lone Star, whose 5,100 yen offer was supported by the Japanese hotel chain, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said.
