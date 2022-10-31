Blackstone strikes twice with Emerson carve-out

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - With corporate debt markets frozen, some of the private equity industry’s favorite tricks no longer work. Blackstone has found one that still does. The buyout firm on Monday announced it was acquiring a controlling stake in Emerson Electric’s heating and air-conditioning division in a deal that values the unit at $14 billion. The transaction employs an unusual structure similar to one Blackstone used successfully five years ago.

Emerson Chief Executive Lal Karsanbhai wants to offload the company’s Climate Technologies unit. But with a chill wind blowing through merger markets, he’s instead opting for a half-sale. The firm run by Steve Schwarzman will contribute $4.4 billion in cash and receive a 55% stake in the business, which will also take on additional debt. This allows Emerson to pocket proceeds of $9.5 billion, while keeping a minority share.

It looks a lot like the deal Blackstone struck with Thomson Reuters – the parent company of Breakingviews – back in January 2018. That’s when the private equity group bought a controlling stake of the Canadian media group’s data business, later renamed Refinitiv. Like Emerson, Thomson Reuters wanted to hand control of the division to a more focused owner, but didn’t want to give up the chance of a windfall if the company was successful. Blackstone also received preferred shares in Refinitiv that increased its share of the payout if the deal didn’t do as well as hoped, as a sort of insurance policy. The buyout firm has negotiated a similar arrangement with Emerson.

The parallels between the two transactions raise the question of whether Blackstone can repeat its past success. Within a year of finalizing the deal that valued Refinitiv at $20 billion, the buyout firm agreed to sell it to the London Stock Exchange Group at a valuation of $27 billion. Because debt accounted for around two-thirds of the purchase price, the quick sale roughly doubled the value of Blackstone and Thomson Reuters’ equity investments.

A re-run isn’t out of the question. For one, Blackstone is buying when valuations have slumped. The sale values Emerson’s subsidiary at 12.7 times EBITDA – lower than the 14 times at which its parent company traded a little over a year ago. If debt markets thaw, other buyers might regain their interest in the business, opening up the possibility of another quick sale. Market conditions may be unprecedented, but Blackstone’s knack for spotting a clever deal looks familiar.

CONTEXT NEWS

Emerson Electric on Oct. 31 agreed to sell a majority stake in its heating, air conditioning and refrigeration business to Blackstone in a deal that values the unit at $14 billion.

Private equity group Blackstone will contribute $4.4 billion in cash, receiving a 55% equity stake in the business and a $2 billion convertible preferred note. The business will take on $5.5 billion of debt.

Emerson, an industrial conglomerate that makes industrial instruments and software, will retain 45% of the division’s equity and a note worth $2.25 billion. It will receive $9.5 billion in cash, before tax.

The business, which is known as Climate Technologies, generated EBITDA of $1.1 billion in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, suggesting a valuation of 12.7 times EBITDA.

Emerson shares were trading at $87.7, up 0.4%, by 1550 GMT on Oct. 31.

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Amanda Gomez)

