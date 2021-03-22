Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.26, the dividend yield is 6.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGB was $13.26, representing a -1.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.40 and a 53.03% increase over the 52 week low of $8.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGB as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 12.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BGB at 4.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.