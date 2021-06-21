Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.65, the dividend yield is 6.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGB was $13.65, representing a -1.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.83 and a 22.53% increase over the 52 week low of $11.14.

BGB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGB as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (BGB)

Exchange Listed Funds Trust (BGB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 6.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BGB at 4.13%.

