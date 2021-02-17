Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGB was $13.15, representing a -12.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.96 and a 66.25% increase over the 52 week low of $7.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGB as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 10.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BGB at 4.23%.

