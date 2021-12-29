Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.74, the dividend yield is 9.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGB was $13.74, representing a -2.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.14 and a 11.17% increase over the 52 week low of $12.36.

BGB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bgb Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGB as a top-10 holding:

Exchange Listed Funds Trust ETF (CEFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CEFS with an decrease of -2.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BGB at 0.07%.

