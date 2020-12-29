Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.089 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.55, the dividend yield is 8.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGB was $12.55, representing a -16.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.96 and a 58.66% increase over the 52 week low of $7.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.