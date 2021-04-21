Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -24.47% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.48, the dividend yield is 6.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGB was $13.48, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.49 and a 29.99% increase over the 52 week low of $10.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGB as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

Exchange Listed Funds Trust (CEFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 9.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BGB at 4.11%.

