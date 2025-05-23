Blackstone Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Blackstone (NYSE:BX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 6 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $154.8, along with a high estimate of $207.00 and a low estimate of $129.00. This current average represents a 13.52% decrease from the previous average price target of $179.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Blackstone. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $153.00 $139.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Buy $175.00 $180.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $139.00 $141.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $136.00 $129.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $150.00 $222.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $147.00 $233.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $139.00 $160.00 Chris Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $137.00 $190.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $165.00 - Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $140.00 $182.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $129.00 $186.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $207.00 $219.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $180.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Blackstone's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Blackstone's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Breaking Down Blackstone's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Blackstone's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.28%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.6% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Blackstone's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.68. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

