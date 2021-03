March 15 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N and Starwood Capital Group have agreed to buy hotel-operator Extended Stay America STAY.O for $6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.