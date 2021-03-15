Blackstone, Starwood Capital to buy Extended Stay for $6 bln

US Markets
Blackstone Group Inc said on Monday the private equity company and Starwood Capital Group have agreed to buy hotel-operator Extended Stay America for $6 billion.

As bookings plunged across the U.S. hotel industry over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Extended Stay, which specializes in temporary housing for healthcare professionals.

The deal was first reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/blackstone-starwood-capital-team-up-in-6-billion-purchase-of-hotel-operator-extended-stay-11615807817?mod=latest_headlines by the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EXTENDED STAY M&A/ (UPDATE 1)

