US Markets
STAY

Blackstone, Starwood Capital raise offer for Extended Stay America to $20.50 per share

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Extended Stay America on Tuesday said Blackstone Group and Starwood Capital Group raised their buyout bid for the hotel operator to $20.50 per paired share in cash.

June 1 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America STAY.O on Tuesday said Blackstone Group BX.N and Starwood Capital Group raised their buyout bid for the hotel operator to $20.50 per paired share in cash.

Under the deal, a joint venture between funds managed by the two companies will pay Extended Stay shareholders a total of $20.50 per paired share, up from a previous offer of $19.50 per share in March.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STAY BX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular