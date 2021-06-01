Blackstone, Starwood Capital raise offer for Extended Stay America to $20.50 per share

June 1 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America STAY.O on Tuesday said Blackstone Group BX.N and Starwood Capital Group raised their buyout bid for the hotel operator to $20.50 per paired share in cash.

Under the deal, a joint venture between funds managed by the two companies will pay Extended Stay shareholders a total of $20.50 per paired share, up from a previous offer of $19.50 per share in March.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.