Blackstone Slips On Deal To Sell 49.9% Stake In MGM Grand, Mandalaya Bay

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) shares are declining more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade after Wall Street Journal reported that it has signed a deal with Vici Properties to sell 49.9 percent stake in MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalya Bay. The deal is valued at around $5.5 billion. Vici is the majority owner of the two hotels.

Currently, the shares of the New York-based asset management company are at $84.68, down 7.49 percent from the previous close of $91.53 on a volume of 2,555,065.

