Blackstone sets further conditions for Crown Resorts buyout

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published

Crown Resorts said on Tuesday Blackstone Group set further conditions for its proposed buyout of the casino operator, including that the Australian company not loose further state licences.

Crown has already been found to be unfit to hold a gambling licence for its Sydney casino, and currently faces two Royal Commission inquiries in the other states it operates in.

Last month, Blackstone offered to buy out Crown in a deal that valued the company at A$8.02 billion ($6.11 billion).

($1 = 1.3116 Australian dollars)

