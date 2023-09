(RTTNews) - Shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX), an alternative asset management firm, are climbing more than 3% Tuesday morning at $108.10.

The stock movement was influenced by the news that it is getting added to the S&P 500 on September 18.

Blackstone Shares have been trading in the range of $71.72 - $109.99 in the last 52 weeks.

