Blackstone Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

One of the largest global alternative asset managers, Blackstone BX, is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2025 results on July 24, before the opening bell. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are likely to have increased on a year-over-year basis.



Blackstone’s first-quarter 2025 distributable earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher segment revenues and a surge in assets under management (AUM) balance. However, an increase in GAAP expenses was a headwind.



Blackstone has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.7%.

Blackstone Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Blackstone Inc. price-eps-surprise | Blackstone Inc. Quote

Blackstone’s Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX’s earnings of $1.09 has been unchanged over the past seven days. The figure indicates a rise of 13.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $2.77 billion, which suggests an increase of 10.2%.

Other Q2 Estimates for BX

Blackstone has been recording increases in fee-earning AUM and total AUM on the back of its diversified product and revenue mix, superior position in the alternative investments space, and net inflows. Given the high market volatility and increased client activity in the second quarter, Blackstone is expected to have witnessed a rise in the AUM balance as inflows grew.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM of $1.20 trillion indicates growth of 11.2% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for total fee-earning AUM of $881 billion suggests a rise of 8.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total management and advisory fees (segment revenues) is pegged at $1.96 billion, which indicates 9.8% growth from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for fee-related performance revenues (segment revenues) of $387 million suggests a significant year-over-year rise.



Blackstone’s expenses have been increasing over the past few years mainly because of higher general, administrative and other expenses. As the company continued to invest in franchises, expenses are expected to have risen to some extent in the second quarter.

What Our Model Predicts for Blackstone

According to our quantitative model, the chances of BX beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are low. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Blackstone is -0.16%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Finance Stocks Worth Considering

Here are a couple of finance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:



Associated Banc-Corp ASB is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 24. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Associated Banc-Corp’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 62 cents.



Moelis & Company MC is also scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 24. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #3, has an Earnings ESP of +3.18%.



Moelis & Company’s quarterly earnings estimates have been revised 14.3% north to 32 cents over the past seven days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moelis & Company (MC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.