Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.15, the dividend yield is 5.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSL was $16.15, representing a -4.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.93 and a 33.14% increase over the 52 week low of $12.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSL Dividend History page.

