Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.37, the dividend yield is 5.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSL was $16.37, representing a -3.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.93 and a 30.86% increase over the 52 week low of $12.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSL Dividend History page.

