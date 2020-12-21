Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.074 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.3, the dividend yield is 6.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSL was $14.3, representing a -13.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.45 and a 65.32% increase over the 52 week low of $8.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BSL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPKW with an increase of 22.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BSL at 3.01%.

