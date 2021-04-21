Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -21.51% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.93, the dividend yield is 5.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSL was $15.93, representing a -1.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.20 and a 45.88% increase over the 52 week low of $10.92.

