Blackstone sells 36% stake in UK insurer Rothesay Life
LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone BX.N has sold its 36% shareholding in UK insurer Rothesay Life to existing shareholders Singapore fund GIC and U.S. insurer MassMutual, Rothesay Life said on Wednesday.
The stake sale values Rothesay Life at 5.75 billion pounds ($7.37 billion), the specialist annuity provider said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7804 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)
((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryBX
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc
- Colombia's Rappi raises over $300 mln in funding round