US Markets
BX

Blackstone sells 36% stake in UK insurer Rothesay Life

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Private equity firm Blackstone has sold its 36% shareholding in UK insurer Rothesay Life to existing shareholders Singapore fund GIC and U.S. insurer MassMutual, Rothesay Life said on Wednesday.

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone BX.N has sold its 36% shareholding in UK insurer Rothesay Life to existing shareholders Singapore fund GIC and U.S. insurer MassMutual, Rothesay Life said on Wednesday.

The stake sale values Rothesay Life at 5.75 billion pounds ($7.37 billion), the specialist annuity provider said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7804 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular