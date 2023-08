Aug 25 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group is selling a 22% stake in Bellagio, which is operated by MGM Resorts MGM.N under a long-term lease, in a deal that values the asset at $5.1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

