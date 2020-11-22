US Markets
BX

Blackstone seeks $5 bln for second Asia buyout fund - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Blackstone Group Inc is seeking to raise at least $5 billion for its second private equity fund focused on Asia, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds missing word in first paragraph

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N is seeking to raise at least $5 billion for its second private equity fund focused on Asia, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

With this new vehicle, Blackstone plans to more than double the size of its first Asia buyout fund, Bloomberg reported. The company closed its first Asian private equity fund at about $2.3 billion in 2018.

Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The U.S. private equity firm has started marketing the new vehicle to potential investors, and it could increase the size of its latest vehicle depending on the level of demand in the coming months, the Bloomberg report added.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com; +918130340560, Twitter: @aakriti_bhalla;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular