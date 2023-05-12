Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.75%, the lowest has been 7.53%, and the highest has been 12.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=70).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 22.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXSL is 0.66%, an increase of 48.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.54% to 56,949K shares. The put/call ratio of BXSL is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.75% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is 27.73. The forecasts range from a low of 25.76 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 8.75% from its latest reported closing price of 25.50.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is 1,026MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 6,557K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,154K shares, representing an increase of 21.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 19.16% over the last quarter.

USS Investment Management holds 6,402K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,069K shares, representing a decrease of 88.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 50.16% over the last quarter.

Nomura Asset Management holds 5,571K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,418K shares, representing a decrease of 15.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 44.21% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 3,207K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 3,038K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone Secured Lending is a business development company (BDC) that primarily invests in the first lien senior secured debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending is managed by Blackstone, the largest alternative asset manager in the world.

