BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND Earnings Results: $BXSL Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND ($BXSL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, missing estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $353,000,000, beating estimates of $352,276,043 by $723,957.
BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 10,615,491 shares (+2548.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $342,986,514
- CCLA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT added 2,085,597 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,385,639
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,035,623 shares (+57.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,770,979
- PROGENY 3, INC. added 753,483 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,345,035
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 741,285 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,950,918
- UBS GROUP AG added 473,779 shares (+48.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,307,799
- MORGAN STANLEY added 460,248 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,870,612
