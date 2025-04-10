Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Stock Jumps 7.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund BXSL shares ended the last trading session 7.9% higher at $28.99. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock rallied, driven by a massive jump in the broad markets. The jump was attributable to President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day tariff pause for the non-retaliating nations. This cheered the investors, driving the BXSL stock higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%. Revenues are expected to be $354.46 million, up 16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BXSL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund belongs to the Zacks Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Another stock from the same industry, FS KKR Capital FSK, closed the last trading session 9.1% higher at $19.59. Over the past month, FSK has returned -17.4%.

FS KKR Capital's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.64. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -12.3%. FS KKR Capital currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

