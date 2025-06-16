Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BXSL

In trading on Monday, shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.40, changing hands as low as $31.30 per share. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXSL's low point in its 52 week range is $25.89 per share, with $34.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.32.

