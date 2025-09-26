Blackstone Secured Lending Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BXSL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/30/25, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.77, payable on 10/24/25. As a percentage of BXSL's recent stock price of $27.31, this dividend works out to approximately 2.82%, so look for shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to trade 2.82% lower — all else being equal — when BXSL shares open for trading on 9/30/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BXSL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXSL's low point in its 52 week range is $25.89 per share, with $34.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.39.

In Friday trading, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

