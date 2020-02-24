Blackstone says to raise its offer for Unizo to 6,000 yen per share

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity Blackstone Group BX.N said on Monday it would raise its proposed offer price to buy Japan's hotel chain Unizo Holdings 3258.T to 6,000 yen ($53.78) per share, topping a bid by U.S. investment fund Lone Star.

Blackstone said it would only launch its bid if Unizo agrees with Blackstone's conditions by April 30.

($1 = 111.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Blair)

