Blackstone says to raise its offer for Unizo to 6,000 yen per share

Junko Fujita Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JUNKO FUJITA

U.S. private equity Blackstone Group said on Monday it would raise its proposed offer price to buy Japan's hotel chain Unizo Holdings to 6,000 yen ($53.78) per share, topping a bid by U.S. investment fund Lone Star.

Blackstone said it would only launch its bid if Unizo agrees with Blackstone's conditions by April 30.

($1 = 111.5700 yen)

