US Markets

Blackstone says no blanket policy to tap credit lines

Contributors
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc does not have a sweeping directive in place to encourage companies in its portfolio to draw down credit lines in a bid to ride out the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Recasts with Blackstone denial, changes dateline to March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc BX.Ndoes not have a sweeping directive in place to encourage companies in its portfolio to draw down credit lines in a bid to ride out the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the company had sent a directive to its companies to do whatever it took to stave off a credit crunch, including tapping credit lines.

"There is no firmwide directive to our portfolio companies to draw upon credit lines," a Blackstone spokesman said in an email. "We are evaluating the financing needs of certain companies directly impacted by COVID-19."

A wide range of U.S. and European listed companies have been scrambling in recent days to draw down funds from existing credit lines and in some cases take out new lending as the extent of the impact of the outbreak on growth unfolds.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: DailyNDX (Feb 26) Volatile Session for Nasdaq-100 as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Impact

February 26, 2020 NDX review with Jill Malandrino.

Feb 27, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular