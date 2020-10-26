Markets
BX

Blackstone Reportedly To Buy Simply Self Storage For About $1.2 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Group, Inc. (BX) has agreed to acquire Simply Self Storage from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for about $1.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The private-equity company's nontraded real-estate investment trust, known as BREIT, will buy Simply's more than 120 locations across 23 states with 8 million square-foot portfolio of self-storage facilities. The deal is expected to be announced Monday.

BREIT already owns 2.6 million square feet of self-storage facilities. The company reportedly plans to continue to acquire smaller assets in the industry and run them under the Simply brand.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg had reported that Brookfield was exploring a sale of the real estate company, which it acquired in 2016 for $830 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular