US Markets

Blackstone REIT to buy Bellagio from MGM Resorts for $4.25 bln

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust will acquire the real estate assets of the Bellagio casino from MGM Resorts International for $4.25 billion in a sale-leaseback transaction, the companies said on Tuesday.

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust will acquire the real estate assets of the Bellagio casino from MGM Resorts International MGM.N for $4.25 billion in a sale-leaseback transaction, the companies said on Tuesday.

Blackstone REIT will form a 95-5 joint venture with MGM to acquire the assets, the companies said.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular