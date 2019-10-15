Blackstone REIT to buy Bellagio from MGM Resorts for $4.25 bln

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust will acquire the real estate assets of the Bellagio casino from MGM Resorts International MGM.N for $4.25 billion in a sale-leaseback transaction, the companies said on Tuesday.

Blackstone REIT will form a 95-5 joint venture with MGM to acquire the assets, the companies said.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

