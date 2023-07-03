News & Insights

US Markets
BX

Blackstone REIT says redemption requests declined in June

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

July 03, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

July 3 (Reuters) - Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) said on Monday that redemption requests declined in June after months of turmoil that led to the private equity firm limiting investor withdrawals.

"In June 2023, BREIT received $3.8 billion in requests under the Repurchase Plan, which is 29% lower than the peak in January 2023 and the lowest month of repurchase requests this year," the firm said in a letter to investors.

Shares of Blackstone rose 1.1% to $94.03 in morning trading.

BREIT is fulfilling requests worth about $628 million, amounting to 1% of its net asset value (NAV) and representing 17% of the shares submitted for repurchase, it added.

Blackstone has been exercising its right to block investor withdrawals from BREIT since November after requests exceeded a preset 5% of the NAV of the fund.

The private equity firm said it has paid out $8.1 billion to redeeming shareholders since November 30. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil) ((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: BLACKSTONE BREIT/REDEMPTIONS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.