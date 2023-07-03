Blackstone REIT says redemption requests declined in June

July 3 (Reuters) - Blackstone
"In June 2023, BREIT received $3.8 billion in requests under the Repurchase Plan, which is 29% lower than the peak in January 2023 and the lowest month of repurchase requests this year," the firm said in a letter to investors.
Shares of Blackstone rose 1.1% to $94.03 in morning trading.
BREIT is fulfilling requests worth about $628 million, amounting to 1% of its net asset value (NAV) and representing 17% of the shares submitted for repurchase, it added.
Blackstone has been exercising its right to block investor withdrawals from BREIT since November after requests exceeded a preset 5% of the NAV of the fund.
The private equity firm said it has paid out $8.1 billion to redeeming shareholders since November 30. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil) ((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: BLACKSTONE BREIT/REDEMPTIONS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.