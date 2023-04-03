Blackstone REIT limits investor redemptions again in March

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N said on Monday that it had again blocked withdrawals from its $70 billion real estate income trust in March as the private equity firm faced a flurry of redemption requests.

Blackstone has been exercising its right to block investor withdrawals from BREIT since November last year after requests exceeded a preset 5% of the net asset value of the fund.

BREIT fulfilled withdrawal requests of $666 million in March, representing only 15% of the $4.5 billion in total redemption requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.

Total redemption requests for March were 15% higher than the approximately $3.9 billion demanded by investors in February but 16% lower than the $5.3 billion Blackstone received in January.

"BREIT is not a mutual fund and has never gated," a Blackstone spokesperson said in a statement. "It is a semi-liquid product and is working exactly as planned. In fact, BREIT has paid out nearly $5 billion to redeeming shareholders since November 30th when proration began."

The level of withdrawal requests is expected to normalize over time as Blackstone works through its backlog, Blackstone President Jonathan Gray said during an analystearnings callin January.

Blackstone shares were down 3.7% to $84.6 per share, in line with the broader market, which was also trading lower. Its shares have gained 18.4% in the first quarter of this year after they fell 43% in 2022.

BREIT's net asset value had risen by 8.4% last year while the publicly traded Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index .DWRTF fell 29% in the same period.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh; Editing by Conor Humphries and Tomasz Janowski)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; +332-219-1834; Reuters Messaging: chibuike.oguh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.