Blackstone Real Estate To Acquire PAC For About $5.8 Bln Cash

(RTTNews) - Real estate investment trust, Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) or PAC, said on Wednesday that it has inked a definitive deal with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), whereby BREIT will buy all common shares of PAC, for $25 per share or around $5.8 billion in cash.

BREIT will acquire PAC's 44 high-quality multifamily communities totaling approximately 12,000 units, and 54 grocery-anchored retail assets comprising approximately six million square feet.

It will also buy the company's two Sun Belt office properties and 10 mezzanine / preferred equity investments collateralized by under construction and newly-built multifamily assets.

Upon completion of the transaction, expected in the second quarter of 2022, PAC's common stock will no longer be listed on the NYSE.

The holders of each series of PAC's preferred stock will receive the $1,000 per share liquidation preference for each share plus accrued but unpaid dividends.

Jacob Werner, Co-Head of Americas Acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate, said, "The company has a terrific property management and operations team that shares our commitment to being best-in-class owners. They have deep relationships and real estate expertise within the Sun Belt region."

