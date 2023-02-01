US Markets
Blackstone real estate income trust hit monthly redemption limit in January

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

February 01, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds share price

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc's BX.N real estate income trust hit the monthly redemption limit in January, according to a letter to investors on Wednesday.

The asset management giant was also forced to limit withdrawals from the fund after a surge in redemption requests in December, fueling investor concerns.

Shares of Blackstone were down 1.3% to $94.76 in early morning trade.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
